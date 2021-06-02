Chinese traders bypass government crackdown, turns to OTC desks By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Chinese traders bypass government crackdown, turns to OTC desks

Following China’s plan to crack down on mining and trading, crypto traders are turning to over-the-counter (OTC) trading desks.

A report published by Bloomberg on Monday confirms that there has been a significant increase in the usage of OTC platforms since Chinese regulators announced plans to clamp down on crypto in May. Although the data does not give an exact volume since OTC transactions are peer-to-peer, the exchange rate between the Chinese and USDT stablecoin was used to gauge the local market sentiment.

That being said, the demand for USDT has climbed amid the market downturn. According to Bloomberg, the USDT/CNY trading pair fell by 4.4% on China’s announcement in May. However, the pair has recouped more than half of its loss, suggesting that the peak selling phase may have passed.

Some experts say that China’s move to suppress the crypto industry is due to capital outflows. Bloomberg, in its report, speculates that OTC trading may not carry the same capital flight risks as a typical crypto exchange. Consequently, regulators may be forced to overlook the sector.

Because the yuan leg of [OTC] trades takes place entirely within China’s domestic financial system, the risk of large-scale capital outflows is low.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR