China’s yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was little changed
on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the
central bank guided the currency lower amid continued
speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will
tolerate.
The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent
in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance
in May since last November.
The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than
the previous fix of 6.3572.
The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the
previous late session close.
The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar.
“We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain
well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable
trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital
markets for both tactical and structural factors,” said Chaoping
Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
“The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to
time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping
imported prices low and encourage international capital into the
Article content
Chinese markets.”
A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market
participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the
currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on
foreign exchange deposits.
“It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene
more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilize and
reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is
clear, I think the issue is they’re not comfortable with the
speed at which it has appreciated,” said Carlos Casanova, senior
Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong.
A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large
that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say
it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising
yuan.
Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S.
relations was largely muted.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual “concern,”
in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade
officials under the U.S. Biden administration.
The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday,
edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as
a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker
normalization of Federal Reserve policy.
The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day’s
Article content
97.88.
The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the
previous close of 89.906.
Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan’s value, traded
at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint.
One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.
The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32%
Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03%
Divergence from 0.11%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.26%
Spot change since 2005 29.64%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03%
*
Offshore 6.5375 -2.45%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Kim Coghill)
