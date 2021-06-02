China’s yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was little changed

on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the

central bank guided the currency lower amid continued

speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will

tolerate.

The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent

in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance

in May since last November.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than

the previous fix of 6.3572.

The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and

was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the

previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar.

“We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain

well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable

trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital

markets for both tactical and structural factors,” said Chaoping

Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to

time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping

imported prices low and encourage international capital into the

Chinese markets.”

A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market

participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the

currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on

foreign exchange deposits.

“It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene

more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilize and

reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is

clear, I think the issue is they’re not comfortable with the

speed at which it has appreciated,” said Carlos Casanova, senior

Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong.

A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large

that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say

it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising

yuan.

Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S.

relations was largely muted.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual “concern,”

in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade

officials under the U.S. Biden administration.

The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday,

edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as

a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker

normalization of Federal Reserve policy.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which

tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a

daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day’s

97.88.

The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the

previous close of 89.906.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts

(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for

forward-looking market expectations of the yuan’s value, traded

at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot

rate.

The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32%

Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03%

Divergence from 0.11%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.26%

Spot change since 2005 29.64%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03%

*

Offshore 6.5375 -2.45%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith;

Editing by Kim Coghill)

