China’s yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was little changed

on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the

central bank guided the currency lower amid continued

speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will

tolerate.

The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent

in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance

in May since last November.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than

the previous fix of 6.3572.

The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and

was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the

previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar.

“We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain

well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable

trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital

markets for both tactical and structural factors,” said Chaoping

Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to

time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping

imported prices low and encourage international capital into the