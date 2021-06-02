China to hand out $6.2M in new digital yuan trial in Beijing By Cointelegraph

China to hand out $6.2M in new digital yuan trial in Beijing
The Chinese government is launching another digital yuan lottery to stimulate its ongoing digital currency trials, this time in the capital of Beijing.
The Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration officially announced Tuesday that the government will distribute 40 million digital yuan ($6.2 million) to Beijing residents as part of a new digital currency pilot.
