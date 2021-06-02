Chainlink, Polygon and 6 More Tokens Added to Revolut By CoinQuora



Chainlink, Polygon and 6 More Tokens Added to Revolut



UK-based digital asset bank Revolut adds eight more coins to their platform.

Revolut says they will add more assets over the next weeks each Tuesday.

The digital bank says it responds to customers’ requests for more crypto offerings.

UK-based Digital bank Revolut has added 8 more cryptocurrencies as the platform moves closer to becoming a super finance app.

Moreover, Revolut says they are adding new digital assets for trade over the next several weeks of trading each Tuesday. The digital bank asserts that “Token Tuesdays” will add more choices in the tokens supported by the banking app and increase access.

In addition, the digital bank says that it continues to respond to customers’ requests for more crypto offerings. The move is most likely seeking to keep trading clients in-app instead of trading on other crypto exchanges.

Further, Revolut users will now buy and sell Algorand, Cosmos, New Kind of Network, Polygon, Celo, Brand Protocol, Chainlink, and Tello. These additions will bring Revolut crypto offerings to almost 30 cryptocurrencies.

Did you figure out which new token we teased last week? It’s time to reveal all for New Tokens Tuesday! Update to the latest version to discover 8 new tokens. Capital at risk pic.twitter.com/19TxBvWByL — Revolut (@RevolutApp) June 1, 2021

However, on the Twitter post on June 01, Revolut did not name the digital assets. Users have to update the Revolut app to retrieve the list of newly listed crypto.

In April, Revolut also added 11 cryptocurrencies due to the rising interest in the sector in 2021. Back in 2017, when it newly opened, Revolut only supported . Then, later it expanded to Ether and , responding to their growth in demand.

Since then, the bank has added support for crypto with high trading volumes to cater to its global audience.

