Canadian dollar moves back toward 6-year high as key support holds

TORONTO — The Canadian rose against its

broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices

climbed and a key level of technical support held up, with the

currency moving back toward a six-year high it notched the day

before.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2037 to the

greenback, or 83.08 U.S. cents. On Tuesday, it touched its

strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2007.

The ability of the currency to stay at levels stronger than

1.2080 despite widespread gains for the greenback overnight has

“helped give Canadian dollar buyers some confidence today,” said

Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada.

The loonie hasn’t closed at a level weaker than 1.2080 since

last Wednesday.

Oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was supported by an

OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the

market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between

Iran and the United States. U.S. crude oil futures

settled 1.6% higher at $68.83 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar edged up, backing off of a near

five-month trough versus major peers, as traders waited for

employment data later in the week before making any big moves.

Canada’s jobs report for May is due on Friday which could