Calgary-based Delta CleanTech seeks direct listing as carbon capture technology takes off

Article content The increasingly stringent climate change policies from both the Canadian and American governments have breathed new life into one of the older companies focused on carbon capture, Delta CleanTech, the Calgary-based firm, which is looking at a direct listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange soon. Delta spun off from its parent company, HTC Extraction Systems, in January, and finished raising a $7.5 million funding round in March to pay for the expansion of its sales and engineering teams. The company filed a prospectus with Canadian regulators on March 29 to list on the CES. The company designs and manufactures modular equipment for capturing CO2 emissions from smokestacks and other sources, solvent and ethanol purification, hydrogen production and carbon credit certification and trading. “The company’s low-cost design CO2capture technology, LCDesign, is based on the bulk removal of CO2 from high volume flue gas by the use of chemical absorbents,” according to the prospectus, noting that the company is ready for commercial application and is “fully developed.”

Article content The company’s technology was used to provide the carbon dioxide sequestered by competitors in the five-year-long Carbon XPRIZE competition, which netted fellow Canadian clean tech company CarbonCure a US$7.5 million prize. Spurred by the federal government’s announcement in December that it will hike the price on carbon to $170 per tonne by 2030, Delta announced in March that it would expand its Calgary headquarters. In its prospectus, the company said it will establish three additional regional sales offices, including in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Texas over the next 12 months. It is also eyeing mergers and acquisition opportunities with other companies that have developed CO2 utilization technologies. Lionel Kambeitz, the company’s executive chairman, told The Financial Post in an interview that the move will speed up research and development efforts, but the industry needs to find uses for the captured carbon. Q: Where is Delta CleanTeach at in its growth trajectory?

A: Delta CleanTech was founded in the early 2000s and has had commercial CO2 capture technology available for the marketplace since 2005-2006. We’re very pleased to have participated in most of the larger CO2 capture plants around the world and participated in the majority of those plants in the early planning stages and the early stages of building smaller demonstration plants in 2007, 2008 and 2009. After the global financial crisis, CO2 capture and climate change was no longer a social or political priority. The industry stopped and there were very few carbon-capture plants that were still in the mix. We participated in a few plants in that time, but there wasn’t very much activity.

Article content The popularity of social and environmental governance has come forward in spades since late 2019, early 2020. So, we’re back very actively quoting and bidding on and producing technology packages for carbon capture, storage and utilization. We fully expect that we will be participating in and providing technologies in excess of $1 billion worth of CO2 utilization and storage technologies over the next 12-month period. Q:What differentiates Delta from other players in the carbon-capture marketplace?

A: Delta has a very robust and proven technology. Similar technologies are utilized in the energy industry today by midstream producers, by refiners and by primary energy producers. So really, what we’ve done is we’ve taken oilfield technology, energy sector technology, and we’ve adapted it for the capture of CO2 post-combustion. We take the exhaust that normally would go up in the atmosphere and we strip about 98 per cent of the SO2 (sulfur dioxide) out of the exhaust that we treat, and we produce a 98 per cent pure CO2 product that can be used for other applications. So, it’s a proven technology and the techniques for installing it and utilizing it were all born in the modular construction methods of the oilfield and midstream energy processing industry. Canada’s steel industry has a secret weapon that could soon beat China’s cheaper bids Coffee makers, parking meters, a thing for your socks: Experts call for review of decade-old cleantech patents program Federal government developing new programs to help cleantech companies win customers

Article content Q:What are Delta’s growth plans going forward?

A: Our primary growth will come from process designs and technology licensing, so customers can utilize our technology through a licence. The customer work and project work will be delivered from our engineering center in Calgary, because of the highly qualified engineering skill set available in Calgary. We will subcontract, as well, to other engineering groups in other jurisdictions, as well. What we’ve done since 2006 is continued to make optimizations and incremental product improvements to have this technology become more robust, more cost effective, and less specialized — more of a collection of components that are utilized in the energy industry. That allows us to get plants built faster. Q:What sources of funding has Delta tapped?

A: We raised about $7.5 million a month or two ago to help us fund our regional sales offices and continue to bring on highly qualified engineering staff to be able to meet global demand, because the inbound demand we’re seeing has been beyond anything we’ve encountered since we’ve been in the business. We are going to the public markets, as well. Q:What keeps you up at night?

A: I think the (carbon capture and storage) industry will have to find spots to use the CO2 that’s being captured. Pulling a molecule from an exhaust stream and having that molecule ready to use in the next part of the value chain is what we do. And we do that well, and we do that reliably. But we have to find homes and places for this carbon dioxide where it can be stored, where it can be a useful molecule. In an industrial process, it can be used to make nanotubes, carbon fiber, it can be used to assist in strengthening concrete, and it can be used to make ethanol. That’s why something like the Carbon XPRIZE held in Calgary was so important. The intent of that competition was to find novel uses for CO2 molecules, so that when CO2 is captured, the industry can continue to add some value.

