Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews



© Reuters. Bed Bath & Beyond: Buy, Sell, or Hold?



Omni channel retail company Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is undergoing a transformation to strengthen its digital presence. Does it have the potential to become one of the top players in the competitive retail space? Read more to find out.Omni channel retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) shares soared 263.5% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $27.26 as the demand for household goods such as bed linen, bath items, and kitchen textiles surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the economy gradually reopens, the pace of growth might slow down.

The company delivered its 3rd consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth. It reported 4% year-over-year growth in total enterprise comparable sales for the fiscal fourth quarter that ended February 27, 2021. However, its net sales for the quarter declined 15.7% year-over-year to $2.62 billion. Its gross profit came in at $825.49 million in the quarter, down 18.6% year-over-year. BBBY faces intense competition from the likes of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:). Plus, it is also undergoing a transformation to strengthen its digital presence.

Here are the factors that I think could influence BBBY’s performance in upcoming months:

Continue reading on StockNews