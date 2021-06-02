BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH By Cointelegraph

Even miners, who sold during the May correction have since reversed their decision. The outflows from miner addresses are at the lowest level in seven months, which suggests that miners are holding on to their Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) active supply — coins that have moved in the past two years or earlier — dropped to a five-month low of 44.5% on June 2, according to data from Glassnode. This indicates that investors who had purchased more than two years ago are not keen to sell after the 40% drop.

