Brazil expects 5G auction for next month

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The new Communications Minister Fabio Faria speaks during his inauguration ceremony at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Wednesday the government expects the spectrum auction for 5G networks to happen next month.
He said Brazil’s audit court TCU has already reviewed most of the auction rules. A Brazilian government delegation is going to the U.S. next week to discuss private 5G networks with the U.S. government. Brazilian ministers also plan to meet investors, investment banks and companies including Motorola Solutions (NYSE:), IBM (NYSE:) and AT&T Inc (NYSE:)..
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.