Boerse Stuttgart Launches Crypto Trading Mobile App By CoinQuora



Boerse Stuttgart Launches Crypto Trading Mobile App



BSDEX is rolling out a new mobile app for crypto traders.

The app will be compatible with both iOS and Android.

The CEO of BSDEXs says the mobile app is to answer investors’ needs.

Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX) has rolled out its own crypto trading mobile application. The app will be compatible with both iOS and Android.

The DEX is a digital assets trading venue that meets the regulatory terms of the German Banking Act. The venue has been a pioneer in the mainstreaming of crypto in Germany. Earlier, investors had access to Bison’s first crypto trading app, which launched back in 2019.

As such, today’s announcement of a new app indicates that users will increase trade for , Ether, , and . Moreover, over 20,000 users are on BSDEX, operated by Baden-Württembergische Wertpapierbörse GmbH. Also, it’s the same operator that runs Stuttgart’s public stock exchange.

Maximilian von Wallenberg, the CEO of BSDEX’s technical operator, Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange GmbH, said that the decision to implement a suitable trading option for smartphone users had been taken in answer to investors’ needs:

“We see large customer demand for a reliable and transparent German trading venue for Bitcoin, , and Co. The trading volume also shows on BSDEX, which has now exceeded 1 billion euros since our market entry.”

Furthermore, the app will allow users to view their crypto holdings, track crypto charts and access basic and advanced order types, much like the desktop version.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora