Bitcoin hits $38K as BTC price breaks above ‘line in the sand’ resistance By Cointelegraph

(BTC) hit $38,000 on June 2 as a long-awaited bout of volatility saw a critical bull level return.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD finally beating resistance at $37,500 on June 2, going on to hit local highs of $38,090.

BTC/USD buy and sell orders (Binance) as of June 2. Source: Material Indicators/Twitter