Binance-backed Indonesian crypto exchange considers IPO By Cointelegraph

Binance-backed Indonesian crypto exchange considers IPO

Matilda Colman
Jakarta-based crypto exchange Tokocrypto is considering a public market debut over the next two or three years, reported on Wednesday.

“I’m saying two years because we need to be profitable for at least more than two years before listing. We are already profitable now. Our key focus at Tokocrypto is to grow the business further, expand our operations to more parts of Indonesia and make crypto mainstream in the country,” Tokocrypto CEO Pang Xue Kai said.