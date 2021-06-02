Biggest Bank in India Torn Between BlackRock and Funding Coal

Article content

(Bloomberg) — India’s biggest bank is caught between Larry Fink and Narendra Modi.

State Bank of India needs to finance coal projects to meet the Indian leader’s push to electrify more homes, yet it wants to back renewable projects to appease investors like BlackRock Inc. For now it’s doing a bit of both.

“Investors’ concerns are very important to us, we take them into consideration,” the lender’s head of corporate banking and global markets, Ashwani Bhatia, said in an interview. “But we also have commitments to the country. There are so many coal mines being developed in India because we need them to produce steel, aluminum, electricity.”

The listed state-owned lender has a tough balancing act on its financial support for coal-fired power plants, which are a major contributor to air pollution. International investors are increasingly restricting support to companies involved in extracting or consuming coal, yet nearly 70% of India’s electricity comes from coal plants and demand for power is set to rise as the economy recovers from the blows of the pandemic.

BlackRock and Norway’s Storebrand ASA, both of which hold less than 1% in the bank according to Bloomberg data, raised their objections over the past year. Amundi SA divested its holdings of the lender’s green bonds because of the bank’s ties to a controversial coal project in northern Australia.