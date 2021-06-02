Big rise in financial advisers adding crypto assets to client portfolios By Cointelegraph

Big rise in financial advisers adding crypto assets to client portfolios
According to a survey, financial advisers are recommending investments in and crypto assets to their clients more than ever before.
A report by the Financial Planning Association released on June 1 has taken a look at the changing attitudes towards crypto assets. The ‘2021 Trends in Investing Survey’ revealed that more financial advisers than ever are recommending their clients have some crypto in their portfolios.
