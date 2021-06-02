Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.05% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.05%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 1.05% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.55% or 0.23 points to trade at 3.74 at the close. Meanwhile, Santos Ltd (ASX:) added 6.51% or 0.450 points to end at 7.360 and Worley Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.47% or 0.68 points to 11.19 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Megaport Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.72% or 0.73 points to trade at 14.72 at the close. Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.52% or 0.19 points to end at 5.21 and Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.01% or 0.080 points to 2.580.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 754 to 632 and 354 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 10.53% to 11.340.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.13% or 2.45 to $1902.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.25% or 0.17 to hit $67.89 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.34% or 0.24 to trade at $70.49 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.26% to 0.7733, while AUD/JPY fell 0.03% to 84.84.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 89.975.