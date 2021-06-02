An Empire Built on Dynamite Plans More Green Debt for Renewables

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A family-run South Korean conglomerate that got its start as an explosives manufacturer and is now transforming itself into a green energy provider is planning more sustainable debt sales after its debut deal this year.

Hanwha Solutions Corp., a Hanwha Group unit run by chaebol heir Kim Dong-kwan, is considering selling offshore green debt potentially in dollars or euros after issuing such notes in yuan in April. The proceeds would help fund its large-scale investments globally for solar and green-hydrogen energy, said chief financial officer Shin Yong-in in an interview in Seoul.

Global green bond sales are growing at a record pace this year, and Korean issuers are the biggest sellers of such debt in Asia after China as President Moon Jae-in pushes the nation to become carbon neutral by 2050. Hanwha Solutions, whose revenue from solar energy rose to 40% of the total last year from 24% five years earlier, plans to spend at least about 4.5 trillion won ($4 billion) in the next five years on green energy, Shin said.

Hanwha Group, which began as a producer of gunpowder and dynamite in 1952, has diversified into petrochemicals, retail, leisure and finances. Hanwha Solutions, which recently bought U.S. hydrogen tank startup Cimarron Composites, will continue to look for M&A opportunities, according to Shin.