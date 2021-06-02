Amwins Global Risks Announces New Senior Broker Hires

Article content

LONDON — Amwins Global Risks, the specialist international (re)insurance broking and risk management firm, announced today the recruitment of key senior brokers Phil Johnson and Mark Ritson based in London and Ewoud Dekker based in Amsterdam.

Amwins Global Risks serves clients and markets in North America, the U.K. and across the globe via its network of offices worldwide. “As we continue to expand our product expertise and service our clients in the larger risk, commercial markets, we anticipate incredible growth opportunities here and abroad,” said Matthew Crane, chief executive officer of Amwins Global Risks. “We are proud to welcome Phil, Mark and Ewoud to the team. All are high-achieving, top performers, and we look forward to the impact they will have on the firm as a whole.”

Johnson joins Amwins Global Risks from Miller Insurance Services, where he served as head of international casualty. In his new role, Johnson will lead Amwins Global Risks’ casualty development, predominantly in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Ritson joins from AFL Insurance Brokers Ltd. where he served as the head of international property and energy, focusing on downstream energy products. His areas of specialism include Latin American developing markets, and he has extensive London market and international placement experience for energy clients and risks. In his new role, Ritson will support the growth of Amwins Global Risks’ continuing investment in the global energy space.