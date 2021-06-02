AMC Theatres rewards investors with free popcorn and movies

Article content

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is going all-in on this meme stock phenomenon.

The movie theatre company launched on Wednesday a new initiative to promote “direct communication” with individual investors, who helped push AMC’s stock up 3,000 per cent this year, rewarding them with free tickets and free popcorn.

“Many of our investors have demonstrated support and confidence in AMC … After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them,” chief executive officer Adam Aron said in a statement Wednesday.

3.2 million investors

More than 3.2 million individual investors owned a stake in AMC as of March 11, according to the statement. Those investors have the chance to enrol in the program ahead of the company’s July 29 shareholders meeting.

AMC’s Reddit-fuelled rally has reached about 3,000 per cent so far this year as retail traders ignore the company’s financial troubles and continue to buy heavily shorted stocks.