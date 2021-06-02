AMC Theatres rewards investors with free popcorn and movies

By
Matilda Colman
-
1

Unfortunately, the meme-stock craze hasn’t changed the company’s earnings outlook

Author of the article:

Bloomberg News

Katherine Doherty and Matt Turner

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. launches new initiative to promote direct communication with individual investors, rewarding them with free tickets and free popcorn.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is going all-in on this meme stock phenomenon.

The movie theatre company launched on Wednesday a new initiative to promote “direct communication” with individual investors, who helped push AMC’s stock up 3,000 per cent this year, rewarding them with free tickets and free popcorn.

“Many of our investors have demonstrated support and confidence in AMC … After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them,” chief executive officer Adam Aron said in a statement Wednesday.

3.2 million investors

More than 3.2 million individual investors owned a stake in AMC as of March 11, according to the statement. Those investors have the chance to enrol in the program ahead of the company’s July 29 shareholders meeting.

AMC’s Reddit-fuelled rally has reached about 3,000 per cent so far this year as retail traders ignore the company’s financial troubles and continue to buy heavily shorted stocks.

Shares of the movie-theatre chain more than doubled on Wednesday — adding to Tuesday’s 23 per cent gain — after it announced the AMC Investor Connect that will reward small-time investors with goodies such as special screenings and free popcorn.

The surge has topped 400 per cent in the last two weeks alone, pushing AMC’s stock price to a record high. Its market capitalization has also ballooned to US$33 billion, surpassing other so-called meme stocks. That includes GameStop Corp., which now sits at about US$20 billion after reaching a high of US$25 billion in January.

While AMC’s dizzying run has rewarded investors who bought into the meme-stock craze, it hasn’t changed the company’s earnings outlook. With the movie chain still reeling from the pandemic, analysts have steadily cut estimates for results before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. They’re now expecting AMC to lose nearly US$100 million on that basis over the next 12 months.

AMC declined to comment.

Adding to the troubling fundamental picture is AMC’s growing debt burden. The company has seen its long-term debt pile nearly triple from less than US$2 billion in 2016 to US$5.4 billion as of the first three months of this year.

Despite the wild rally this year, analysts have held their price targets in check, relatively speaking. AMC’s average 12-month price target has more than doubled since January to US$5.11, but still remains more than 90 per cent below current levels.

Bloomberg.com

Comments

