AMC shares set for record open as ‘meme stocks’ surge By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Three women use the emergency exit stairs of an AMC movie theater as a makeshift gym in Smyrna, Georgia, U.S. April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) – Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) Holdings Inc surged 28% in early deals on Wednesday, extending a rally and setting up to open at a record high a day after the company raised $230 million to cash in on a social media-driven trading frenzy.

The movie-theater operator’s stock traded at $41 after soaring more than 1,400% so far this year, leading gains among the group of “meme stocks” that include video game retailer GameStop (NYSE:) and BlackBerry (NYSE:) Ltd.

The company said on Tuesday it had issued 8.5 million shares to Mudrick Capital Management, bringing its total share sale since December 2020 to about $1.5 billion.

A source later told Reuters that Mudrick had sold off its AMC stake at a profit, believing the stock was overvalued.

Still, message volume related to AMC climbed more than 7% on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, with about 95.8% of messages reflecting a positive sentiment.

At $41, AMC’s shares are trading at more than 10 times analysts’ median price target of $3.70, according to Refinitiv data.

BlackBerry’s U.S.-listed shares rose about 20% in pre-market trading, bringing their total yearly gains to more than 75%. GameStop was up 4.5%, while Koss Corp jumped 13%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR