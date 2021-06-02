3 Top Athletic Stocks to Buy for the Summer By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Top Athletic Stocks to Buy for the Summer



With summer fast approaching, companies that provide athletic products stand to benefit greatly. More and more people will be outside playing sports and swimming, especially with most states dropping mask mandates. That’s why David Cohne is recommending Foot Locker (NYSE:), Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:), and Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:).With the official start date of summer fast approaching, it’s time for investors to consider which stocks will stand to benefit from the warmer weather. As most states are returning to normal and lifting mask mandates, the demand for outdoor activities is expected to skyrocket this summer. That means more outdoor sports, more swimming, and generally more fun.

To determine which stocks will benefit the most and likely see an increase in their stock prices, I took a two-pronged approach. First, I made a list of companies that I believed stand to benefit. These companies include athletic and sporting goods stores, pool supply companies, and outdoor recreation companies. Then I ran each company through the POWR Ratings system to make sure they were rated a Buy or Strong Buy.

This way, I know that these companies passed through all of the POWR Ratings’ stringent factors, indicating that they were fundamentally strong and had the potential for price appreciation. That is why I’m recommending Foot Locker, Inc. (FL), Pool Corporation (POOL), and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) for this summer.

Continue reading on StockNews