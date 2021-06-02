Home Business 3 Stocks to Buy as Consumer Spending Continues to Surge By StockNews

3 Stocks to Buy as Consumer Spending Continues to Surge By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 3 Stocks to Buy as Consumer Spending Continues to Surge

A rise in consumer spending driven by gradual job growth and multiple direct stimulus checks has been fueling the growth of consumer companies. And because the U.S.’ fast-paced COVID-19 vaccination program could lead to a further increase in consumer spending, we think McDonald’s (MCD), Best Buy (BBY), and American Eagle (AEO) are poised to benefit in the coming quarters. Read on.A faster-than-expected economic recovery and job growth have drove aggregate spending up significantly last two month. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 3.6% sequentially in April. Multiple fiscal stimulus checks distributed since last year have also contributed to the rise in consumer spending.

Due to the success nations’ ongoing vaccination drive, many consumer companies are improving their services and launching new products to capitalize on an expected increase in demand this summer. Overall, consumer stocks are benefitting from the gradual reopening of the economy and rising consumer spending. This is evident in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s (VCR) 22.3% returns versus SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 19% gains over the past nine months.

Given this backdrop, we think the stocks of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:) and American Eagle Outfitters , Inc. (NYSE:) are well positioned to benefit in the coming months.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©