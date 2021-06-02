3 Food Distribution Stocks to Buy as Restaurants Rebound By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Food Distribution Stocks to Buy as Restaurants Rebound



With the economy opening back up, more and more people will be heading back into restaurants. This is great news for food distribution companies such as Sysco Corporation (NYSE:), US Food Holdings Corp (USFD), and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:). Read more to learn how these companies will benefit.Restaurants are bouncing back now that the economy is fully reopening. This is the perfect time to select some food distribution stocks for your portfolio.

There is certainly an opportunity to make money directly from restaurant stocks, yet handpicking one or two winners out of all the restaurant stocks would likely prove difficult. Instead, the better play might be investing in one or two food distribution companies that will benefit from the industry’s overarching rising tide.

Below, we shift our attention to three food distribution stocks worth considering as additions to your portfolio: Sysco Corporation (SYY), US Food Holdings Corp (USFD), and Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Continue reading on StockNews