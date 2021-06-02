2 Top Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 5% By StockNews



© Reuters. 2 Top Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 5%



Because inflation concerns could bring pressure to bear on the stock market in the near-term, we think it could be wise to now bet on high-quality dividend stocks to access a steady stream of income. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) and Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) are two established companies that offer dividend yields of more than 5%. So, it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.As the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns over rising inflation driven by increasing consumer spending are causing significant volatility in the stock market. President Biden’s proposed global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% is also being viewed skeptically by some investors.

Against this backdrop, investors are turning to dividend yielding stocks to hedge their portfolios against market volatility by ensuring a steady stream of income. Investors’ interest in the dividend stocks is evident in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s (SDY) 18.7% returns over the past six months.

So, it could now be wise to scoop up the shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) based on their fundamental strength and attractive dividends. Their current dividend payouts yield more than 5%.

Continue reading on StockNews