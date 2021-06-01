Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of the Zoom logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home.

Zoom became a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools switched to its video conferencing platform for virtual classes, office meetings and social catch-ups.

Revenue in the first quarter ended April 30 rose to $956.2 million from $328.2 million a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of $906 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $227.4 million, or 74 cents per share, from $27.04 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

