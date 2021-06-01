Yuan stabilizes after new FX requirements, corp clients told to hedge

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan clawed back

earlier losses on Tuesday taken after authorities ordered banks

to increase their foreign exchange holdings, although investors

are wary of further moves by policymakers to rein in a rising

currency.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday it would

raise the FX reserve requirement ratio for financial

institutions to 7% from 5%, from June 15, its first such move in

14 years.

While the shift was widely seen aimed at reining in fast

yuan appreciation, analysts said it would have very limited

impact on the currency, amounting to a withdrawal of just $20

billion of long-term dollar liquidity from the banking system,

compared with deposits of $1 trillion.

Prior to the central bank’s move on Monday, the yuan had hit

a three-year high against the dollar.

“It is certainly not a game changer,” said Tommy Xie, head

of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

“However, we think the announcement sent a signal to the

markets that there are enough tools in central bank’s toolbox to

curb RMB’s one-way movement expectation even though the PBOC has

exited the direct intervention.”

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate

at a new three-year high of 6.3572 per dollar, 110