Yuan stabilizes after new FX requirements, corp clients told to hedge

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan clawed back

earlier losses on Tuesday taken after authorities ordered banks

to increase their foreign exchange holdings, although investors

are wary of further moves by policymakers to rein in a rising

currency.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday it would

raise the FX reserve requirement ratio for financial

institutions to 7% from 5%, from June 15, its first such move in

14 years.

While the shift was widely seen aimed at reining in fast

yuan appreciation, analysts said it would have very limited

impact on the currency, amounting to a withdrawal of just $20

billion of long-term dollar liquidity from the banking system,

compared with deposits of $1 trillion.

Prior to the central bank’s move on Monday, the yuan had hit

a three-year high against the dollar.

“It is certainly not a game changer,” said Tommy Xie, head

of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

“However, we think the announcement sent a signal to the

markets that there are enough tools in central bank’s toolbox to

curb RMB’s one-way movement expectation even though the PBOC has

exited the direct intervention.”

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate

at a new three-year high of 6.3572 per dollar, 110

pips or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3682.

The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.3660 per dollar

and was changing hands at 6.3705 at midday, 5 pips firmer than

the previous late session close.

Despite a slight rebound, the spot market traded in a thin

range of less than 100 pips on Tuesday morning, as investors

were wary of additional policy moves if the local unit

strengthened at a rapid pace again, said a trader at a foreign

bank.

“While this policy will lock in a certain amount of capital

inflow and make foreign exchange funding costs higher, its

effectiveness remains in doubt,” Citi analysts said in a note.

“We think the fundamental factors supporting a strong RMB have

not changed.”

Similarly, Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ in

Shanghai, said the move should only “slow the pace of yuan

appreciation” while expecting 6.3 as the ceiling for the yuan

this year.

Against the backdrop of recent higher volatility in the

Chinese yuan, several banking sources said they had been advised

by the FX regulator to guide their corporate clients to hedge FX

exposures, despite cost of hedging climbing higher.

One-year dollar/yuan swap, a gauge that measure

the cost of FX hedging onshore, stood at around 1,535 pips and

implied a yield of 2.45%, which is higher than the average

onshore interbank repo rate, analysts at HSBC said in a note.

“There is room for this to fall, in our view. Once FX swap

points fall to a level that is less costly for importers and

other hedgers, we could see more USD demand in the forwards

space,” they added.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3572 6.3682 0.17%

Spot yuan 6.3705 6.371 0.01%

Divergence from 0.21%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.48%

Spot change since 2005 29.92%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.97 98.28 -0.3

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 89.782 89.791 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.37 0.01%

*

Offshore 6.5358 -2.73%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

