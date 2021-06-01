Which Networking Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Nokia vs. Ubiquiti: Which Networking Stock is a Better Buy?



The heightened demand for cybersecurity and cloud-based solutions, combined with the ongoing 5G roll-out, is incentivizing networking companies to advance their product portfolios and solutions amid continued remote-working demand. We think networking stocks Nokia (NYSE:) and Ubiquiti (UI) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a Finland-based company that is engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The company’s networks segment comprises Mobile Access, Fixed Access, IP Routing, and Optical Networks businesses. NOK serves communications service providers, governments, large enterprises, and consumers.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) provides various networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company offers radios, antennas, and management tools that have been designed to deliver carrier class performance for wireless networking and other applications in the unlicensed radio frequency realm.

Because businesses are still adopting hybrid-working models even as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic begin to diminish, the demand for cloud-based business solutions and networking has been rising. The heightened need for secure and improved networking solutions with the commercial deployment of 5G network is also driving the growth of networking companies. As a result, the global Network-as-a-Service market is expected to grow at a 33.1% CAGR over the next five years to reach $45.03 billion by 2026.

Continue reading on StockNews