Which Intimate Apparel Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Naked Brand Group vs. Gildan Activewear: Which Intimate Apparel Stock is a Better Buy?



The increased demand for visually appealing products in various designs and categories, as well as rising awareness regarding comfort, hygiene and style, have been key factors in driving the growth of the intimate apparel market globally. In fact, the popularity of intimate wear has led consumers to rely on popular intimate apparel players such as Naked Brand Group (NAKD) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:). We think their growing brand recognition and solid business models should help drive their sales in the near term. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) and Gildan Activewear Inc . (GIL) are two popular designers and sellers of intimate apparel and activewear products in the United States, Canada and internationally. Based in Double Bay, Australia, NAKD offers its products under the 74-year-old Frederick’s of Hollywood brand. It sells its products through an online channel www.fredericks.com. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, GIL offers intimate and hosiery products under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum, Secret and Secret Silky, Silver Toe, and other brands.

The global intimate apparel market is estimated to grow at an 8.1% CAGR from 2018 – 2025. The increasing popularity of customized, comfortable and luxurious intimate wear, with consumers focusing more on style than pricing, has fueled the growth of the intimate apparel industry. In fact, changes in lifestyle and buying patterns have encouraged consumers to seek products of prominent intimate apparel market players like NAKD and GIL to meet their needs. Since these companies are strengthening their business models and diversifying their product portfolios, we believe they are well-positioned to see sustained demand in the coming months.

GIL has gained 156.6% over the past year, while NAKD has lost 8.8% over the same period. In terms of past month performance, GIL is the clear winner with 3.2% gains versus NAKD’s negative returns. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews