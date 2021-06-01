WarnerMedia’s CNN plans new streaming service ahead of Discovery merger

(Reuters) – WarnerMedia’s cable news network CNN, owned by AT&T Inc (NYSE:), is planning a new streaming service, known informally as CNN+, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The service will feature new shows from the network’s major anchors, including Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, the report said https://www.wsj.com/articles/cnn-ramps-up-streaming-push-as-discovery-merger-looms-11622545201?mod=latest_headlines, citing people familiar with the matter.

WarnerMedia did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The news comes after AT&T, which also owns HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery (NASDAQ:), home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said last month they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business.

