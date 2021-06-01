Wall St ends little changed; energy gains, health sags

Article content

Wall Street’s main indexes ended little changed on Tuesday, with gains in energy and financial shares countering declines in healthcare, as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation.

The S&P 500 financial sector hit a record high, while expected growth in fuel demand boosted oil prices and helped lift the energy sector. The healthcare sector was dragged down by a weak profit forecast from Abbott Laboratories.

Data showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand in a reopening economy boosted orders. But unfinished work piled up because of shortages of raw materials and labor.

“People came back from a holiday weekend convinced that the economy is recovering nicely and that any inflation that we might be seeing in labor and other costs is temporary,” Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.14 points, or 0.12%, to 34,569.59, the S&P 500 lost 2.97 points, or 0.07%, to 4,201.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.31 points, or 0.12%, to 13,732.43.

Along with financials and energy, the small-cap Russell 2000 rose sharply on Tuesday, underscoring strength for segments of the stock market expected to do particularly well in an expanding economy.