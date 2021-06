Venezuelan opposition reshuffles boards overseeing U.S. refiner Citgo

Article content

Venezuela’s political opposition on Tuesday replaced members of the boards overseeing Citgo Petroleum Corp as factions in the movement led by Juan Guaido try to gain greater influence over Houston-based oil refiner.

Citgo split from Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA in 2019 after the U.S. imposed sanctions intended to oust Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. Then congress chief Juan Guaido appointed new boards and won U.S. court recognition of their authority over the refining subsidiary.

Tuesday’s shakeup introduced five new appointees tied to different opposition parties, some of them the sons of former PDVSA executives.

Chief Executive Carlos Jorda was replaced at the boards of Citgo Petroleum and parent company Citgo Holding. Citgo operating chief Edgar Rincon also stepped down from the board of Citgo Holding, according to a statement by the Guaido-led assembly.

Jorda and Rincon remain in their executive roles, a Citgo spokeswoman said.

The National Assembly statement did not provide a reason for the moves, which come after several previous management changes at the company. Citgo has lost hundreds of million dollars over six of the last eight quarters amid pandemic-related demand declines and storm shutdowns.