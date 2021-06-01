US regulators must collaborate on ‘regulatory perimeter’ for crypto: OCC head By Cointelegraph

The acting comptroller of the currency, Michael Hsu, has stated that regulatory agencies in the United States should establish a “regulatory perimeter” for digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

In an interview with Financial Times, Hsu indicated that U.S. regulators will look to take a more active role in policing the crypto-asset sector with an emphasis on minimizing the associated risks faced by investors and consumers.