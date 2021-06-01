UNA Blockchain Will Lead Automotives to a Sustainable Future By CoinQuora



UNA Blockchain Will Lead Automotives to a Sustainable Future



Hopium’s UNA Blockchain is working to decarbonize the automotive industry.

It will use data analysis and blockchain technology to associate environment impact.

The company will also introduce vehicle passports to retain driver preferences.

The recently launched UNA Blockchain has set out on a mission to heal the world. A California-based subsidiary of Hyrdogren car-producing Hopium, it aims to bring the adverse environmental impact of daily-use vehicles down through the use of data.

The company is leveraging blockchain technology to record vehicle usage and subsequent environmental damage resulting from it. This will enable the company to verify, record, quantify and associate certain kinds of effects with specific drivers or cars.

For instance, the system would be able to note if a certain speed optimizes fuel usage in a way that reduces emissions considerably, compared to other speeds. This could then be associated with certain kinds of vehicles, as well as with geographic location.

Its use of blockchain strains greater emphasis on technological innovation, ethics, and transparency.

At a time when environmental concerns are at their peak, UNA blockchain brings to the world solutions that could revolutionize the way the automotive industry is seen. It has the potential to remarket cars from being catalysts of a catastrophic environment-degrading chain-of-events to trailblazers of verification and recording of data for eco-friendly applications.

The futuristic company’s core aim is to decarbonize both the automobile and blockchain industries and using data analysis to achieve this end. In addition to this, it will bring together the physical and virtual worlds by offering digital benefits to drivers.

This would include ‘vehicle passports’ which would retain information about driving preferences. It will ensure a more familiar and customizable experience regardless of what car you choose to drive.

