UK Starling bank to resume crypto exchange deposits in late June By Cointelegraph

UK Starling bank to resume crypto exchange deposits in late June

Matilda Colman
Starling, a United Kingdom-based online bank, is preparing to resume payments to cryptocurrency exchanges after suspending crypto exchange deposits last week.

A spokesperson for Starling told Cointelegraph on Tuesday that the bank is set to restart payments to crypto exchanges on June 23 after temporarily suspending the feature as a measure to protect its customers.