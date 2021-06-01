UK house prices rise by most in almost seven years: Nationwide By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An estate agent board is displayed outside a property in London, Britain July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall



LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose by 10.9% in May compared with the same month last year, the biggest annual increase in nearly seven years, mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Tuesday.

House prices were 1.8% higher than in April, Nationwide said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to rise by 9.2% in annual terms and by 0.8% from April.