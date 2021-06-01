U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.13%, while the index fell 0.05%, and the index fell 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 3.12% or 7.70 points to trade at 254.72 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 2.91% or 1.99 points to end at 70.41 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.80% or 10.43 points to 382.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:), which fell 2.29% or 3.87 points to trade at 165.38 at the close. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.86% or 4.42 points to end at 233.52 and Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) was down 1.50% or 2.02 points to 132.83.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 13.71% to 13.77, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 13.70% to settle at 30.20 and APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 10.87% to close at 23.06.

The worst performers were Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:) which was down 9.33% to 105.77 in late trade, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.78% to settle at 447.05 and Invesco Plc (NYSE:) which was down 4.73% to 27.18 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 113.80% to 7.590, ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 40.62% to settle at 3.6000 and Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 33.33% to close at 2.320.

The worst performers were Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 36.74% to 9.59 in late trade, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:) which lost 15.09% to settle at 11.59 and Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 12.97% to 6.9100 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2329 to 908 and 107 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2155 rose and 1232 declined, while 116 ended unchanged.

Shares in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 13.71% or 1.66 to 13.77. Shares in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 13.70% or 3.64 to 30.20. Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.80% or 10.43 to 382.45. Shares in Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 36.74% or 5.57 to 9.59.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.80% to 17.90.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.19% or 3.60 to $1901.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 2.43% or 1.61 to hit $67.93 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.75% or 1.21 to trade at $70.53 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.08% to 1.2215, while USD/JPY fell 0.05% to 109.48.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 89.907.