U.S. gives Chevron new license to wind down Venezuela activities by Dec. 1 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world’s biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new license to Chevron Corp (NYSE:), giving it until Dec. 1 to wind down its joint ventures in Venezuela.
The license also applies to Halliburton (NYSE:), Schlumberger (NYSE:) Limited, GE company Baker Hughes and Weatherford International (OTC:). The previous license authorized the wind down of Venezuela activities until June 3.
