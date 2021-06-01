Tougher mortgage stress test shaves up to 5% off some homebuyers’ purchasing power

New rule could reduce the mortgage you qualify for by between $14,000 and $47,000

Buyers applying for or renewing a mortgage will now be required to prove they can handle a qualifying interest rate of 5.25 per cent — up from 4.79 per cent previously — or two per cent above their mortgage rate, whichever is higher. Fixed mortgage rates are currently sitting around two per cent, and variable rates even lower, around one per cent.

“That purchasing power reduction is not for all buyers, only for those who are at the max, at the margins, for the qualifying process,” he said. “So the market could have a bit of a cooling effect, but in and of itself we wouldn’t expect this change to engineer a significant cooling of the market the way we saw, for example, in British Columbia in 2016 or in Ontario in 2017.”

The stress test update is expected to cut homebuyers’ budgets by about four or five per cent, said Robert Hogue, senior economist at RBC Economics. While Hogue said the change isn’t “immaterial,” he said he expects it won’t be a game-changer for the housing market.

Some Canadian homebuyers are taking a hit to their purchasing power today as the government’s updated mortgage stress test comes into effect in an attempt to cool the country’s scorching housing market.

The change, announced by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions in April, in effect as of June 1, will impact homebuyers with uninsured mortgages and a downpayment of 20 per cent or more. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland also said the federal government would match OSFI’s changes for insured mortgage holders.

According to an analysis by real estate brokerage Zoocasa, Canadians looking to purchase the average priced home in their city with a 20 per cent downpayment will see between $14,000 and $47,000 shaved off the mortgage they qualify for under the new rules. Alternately, to qualify for the same mortgage they would have been approved for under the old stress test, they’d need to supplement their income by between $2,000 and $9,000 annually.

Looking city by city, greater Toronto area buyers will qualify for an average $42,475 less than they would have under the old rules or will need to supplement their income by roughly $8,000 extra; Vancouverites will qualify for an average $47,170 less or need to increase their income by about $9,000; and buyers in the Montreal area will see a qualification cut of $18,143 on average or need to boost their income by about $4,000.

“When these stress tests and policy changes are introduced some people have to go back to the savings drawing board, come up with a larger downpayment,” said Penelope Graham, managing editor and senior communications manager at Zoocasa. “In these larger cities that might be getting a loan from a family member, generational wealth, [which is] already very prevalent in these high priced markets.”

Robert McLister, mortgage editor at rates.ca and the founder of mortgage comparison website ratespy.com, said he expects to see an increase in borrowers turning to credit unions and non-prime lenders.

“People are going to certainly use non-federally regulated lenders more now, and that essentially shifts some of the housing risks from the regulated to the less regulated sector,” he said. “We’ll [also] probably see more reliance on lenders making debt ratio exceptions.”