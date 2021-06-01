Top Glove’s $1 bln Hong Kong listing delayed amid U.S. ban imbroglio – sources

Article content

HONG KONG — Top Glove Corporation’s plan to list in Hong Kong and raise up to $1 billion has been delayed as the world’s largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a U.S. import ban on its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Malaysian firm, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, flagged in late April it would sell 793.5 million shares in the listing, half what the company proposed in its application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February.

However, the deal has stalled as the company awaits indications from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on whether an imports ban would be lifted any time soon, the sources told Reuters.

Potential investors questioned Top Glove and its advisers on the sanctions during preliminary briefings ahead of the listing, they said.

Top Glove had hoped to complete the listing by the end of the second quarter in 2021, the sources said.

Top Glove did not respond to a request for comment. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

U.S. Customs prohibited the import of Top Glove products last year, saying it had found reasonable evidence at the company’s production facilities across Malaysia indicative of forced labor practices.