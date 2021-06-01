Top Credit Suisse European FIG banker joins Jefferies -sources

Article content

LONDON — Credit Suisse has lost a key dealmaker in Europe, two sources familiar with the move said, as a pay-driven exodus of top investment bankers which began in the United States spreads.

Switzerland’s second-largest bank is struggling to retain staff after trimming bonuses to tackle losses of more than $5 billion stemming from the collapse of U.S. investment firm Archegos and the impact of suspending funds linked to collapsed British supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital in April.

Armando Rubio-Alvarez, who heads the Swiss bank’s financial institutions (FIG) franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is moving to Jefferies, the sources said.

His appointment follows the departure of Credit Suisse’s global head of financial institutions, Alejandro Przygoda, who recently announced plans to move to Jefferies alongside three other bankers in his New York-based FIG team.

Rubio-Alvarez, whose move will be effective after the summer, will take on European responsibilities at Jefferies in addition to leading the bank’s coverage of some of its biggest financial clients.

Credit Suisse declined to comment and Jefferies was not immediately available for comment.