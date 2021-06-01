‘Third time lucky’: Acquisitive Pembina finally gets Inter Pipeline, topping Brookfield’s hostile bid

Shareholders will vote on the two competing proposals from Pembina and Brookfield at a shareholder meeting that’s expected in mid-summer 2021 Photo by Todd Korol for National Post/File

Article content CALGARY — After previous failed attempts, Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a deal in place to buy rival Inter Pipeline Ltd. that tops a hostile bid from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. “I’ve been thinking about this for 10 years. This is my third try,” Pembina president and CEO Mick Dilger said on a Tuesday conference call announcing the all-share deal, which values Calgary-based Inter Pipeline’s equity at $8.3 billion. Dilger said he last attempted to buy Inter Pipeline roughly eight years ago but wasn’t successful. This attempt, he said, is “third time lucky.” When Inter Pipeline spurned Pembina at that time, Pembina went on a buying spree and grew into a major midstream and pipeline company with a $20-billion market capitalization. It acquired Provident Energy Ltd. for $3.2 billion in 2012, Veresen Inc. in 2017 for $9.7 billion and Kinder Morgan Canada for $4.3 billion in 2019. This time, Inter Pipeline is a motivated seller looking for a white knight as it has been working to fend off a hostile takeover bid from Toronto-based Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, which is a unit of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Shareholders will vote on the two competing proposals from Pembina and Brookfield at a shareholder meeting that’s expected in mid-summer 2021.

Article content Net zero’s surprise winners? Middle East oil producers Pierre Poilievre vs Mark Carney: A heated exchange on pipelines “After a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives by the special committee of the board of directors of Inter Pipeline, it was evident that a combination with Pembina offered compelling value for Inter Pipelines shareholders in the short term,” Margaret McKenzie, chair of Inter’s board, said in the release. “The creation of a more highly integrated business across the energy infrastructure value chain results in a combined entity that’s greater than the sum of its parts,” she said. Brookfield did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday on whether it intended to hike its $16.50 per share offer for Inter in light of Pembina’s roughly 17.8 per cent higher offer of $19.45 per share, based on the closing price of Pembina’s shares on May 31. Inter Pipeline shares jumped 8 per cent, or $1.36 per share, to $18.91 each following the deal announcement Tuesday, but Pembina shares fell close to 3 per cent, or 1.08 cents, to $37.81 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The combined entity would have a market cap of $28 billion based on today’s price, making it Canada’s third largest pipeline operator behind TC Energy Corp., which has a market cap of $60.8 billion, and Enbridge Inc., which boasts a market cap of $96.5 billion. Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki said the deal was “largely positive” for Pembina shareholders but added that Inter Pipeline investors “can wait for the forthcoming joint-circular while potentially benefitting from a higher offer from (Brookfield), which we view as a relatively low-probability event that would be predicated on Brookfield’s ability to conduct necessary due diligence.”

Article content In a joint press release announcing the transaction, Pembina and Inter Pipeline said their friendly deal creates a company with a total enterprise value of $53 billion “to create one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in Canada” with assets that move oil, natural gas and products such as propane “from wellhead to end user.” Pembina said the deal would result in $150 million to $200 million in yearly savings, which would boost the combined company’s cash flow. The deal “will significantly improve Pembina’s size and scale,” including by doubling the combined company’s pipeline capacity from 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day to 6.2 million boed, DBRS Morningstar credit analysts said in a research note. However, the credit ratings agency still put Pembina under review over concerns about “potential exposure to commodity price risk” and warned that it could “take a negative rating action” on the company. Photo by Greg Southam/Postmedia Pembina said it would hike its monthly dividend by 4.8 per cent, or 1 cent per share to 22 cents per share, if the transaction closes and another 4.5 per cent, or 1 cent per share, when work is complete next year on Inter Pipeline’s propane-to-plastics petrochemical complex near Edmonton. Dilger said the “industrial logic” of putting the two companies’ pipelines and assets together “is a beautiful thing.” The deal would also boost profitability of Inter Pipeline’s plastics plant, called the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, as Pembina currently moves enough propane to fill the complex three times over.

Article content Inter Pipeline has struggled to find a partner for the project as costs have risen on the project from $3.5 billion to $4 billion in recent years. Similarly, Pembina has stopped work on its propane-to-plastics complex in the area last year to focus on cost reductions. Dilger said Pembina’s plastics plant “is five kilometres away, in a box” waiting for work to restart and added that Inter Pipeline’s team and experience could lead to work restarting on the Pembina facility as well as project economics improve. “The odds of doing that go up a lot,” Dilger said, adding the integration of Inter Pipeline’s assets also improve the odds that Pembina will expand its propane export terminal near Prince Rupert, which began exporting propane to Asia last month. The merger is only the latest deal amid a hectic pace of transactions in the oilpatch this year. FP Data shows 41 deals valued at $37.36 billion have been announced in the oilpatch year-to-date, its best performance since 2017. • Email: gmorgan@nationalpost.com | Twitter: geoffreymorgan

