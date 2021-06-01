Thailand to target DeFi in latest regulatory clampdown By Cointelegraph

Thailand to target DeFi in latest regulatory clampdown
In their latest effort to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, Thailand’s financial regulators have turned their sights towards decentralized finance, or DeFi.
According to a June 1 report from Bangkok Post, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that any activities related to DeFi may require a license from the financial regulator in the near future. The SEC specifically stated it will target DeFi protocols that issue tokens.
