Stellantis discussing conditions with Rome to build gigafactory in Italy

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A flag with the logo of Stellantis is seen at the company’s corporate office building in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines near Paris, France, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis is discussing conditions with Rome to build a gigafactory in Italy as part of the carmaker’s plan to support its expansion into electric mobility, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
“Discussions are just at the stage of an exchange on the principle of creating a gigafactory in order to cover (Stellantis’) future needs. These conditions will have to be studied with Italian authorities,” the source said, adding that nothing had yet been decided.
Stellantis declined to comment.
