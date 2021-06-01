Spain’s budget deficit narrowed in April for first time since pandemic hit By Reuters

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government’s budget deficit narrowed in April for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

Her ministry is due to release the official budget deficit data for April in the coming weeks.

Spain’s public deficit, including the central government, social security system and regions, but not including town halls, widened to 1.29% of gross domestic product in the first three months of the year from 0.94% in the first quarter of 2020.

