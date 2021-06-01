Some U.S. meat plants stop operating after JBS cyber attack By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the JBS USA Worthington pork plant, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Worthington, Minnesota, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Several major U.S. meat plants run by JBS USA were not operating on Tuesday after the company reported a cyber attack over the weekend, according to company Facebook (NASDAQ:) posts and unions.
Two kill and fabrication shifts had been canceled at JBS’s beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, representatives of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 said in an e-mail. JBS Beef in Cactus (NYSE:), Texas, also said on Facebook it would not run on Tuesday — updating an earlier post that had said the plant would run as normal.
A JBS pork plant in Ottumwa, Iowa, is not slaughtering, according to a local company Facebook post. JBS representatives did not immediately respond to questions about the attack, which shut down operations in Australia on Monday.
