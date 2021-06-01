Some U.S. meat plants stop operating after JBS cyber attack By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the JBS USA Worthington pork plant, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Worthington, Minnesota, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Several major U.S. meat plants run by JBS USA were not operating on Tuesday after the company reported a cyber attack over the weekend, according to company Facebook (NASDAQ:) posts and unions.

Two kill and fabrication shifts had been canceled at JBS’s beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, representatives of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 said in an e-mail. JBS Beef in Cactus (NYSE:), Texas, also said on Facebook it would not run on Tuesday — updating an earlier post that had said the plant would run as normal.

A JBS pork plant in Ottumwa, Iowa, is not slaughtering, according to a local company Facebook post. JBS representatives did not immediately respond to questions about the attack, which shut down operations in Australia on Monday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR