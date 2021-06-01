Singapore’s DBS Bank launches digital bond security token By Cointelegraph

Singapore’s DBS Bank launches digital bond security token
Singapore-based multinational banking corporation, DBS Bank, has launched its first-ever security token offering, or STO, by issuing a digital bond.
The DBS digital bond has been priced at $11.35 million and comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of 0.60% annually. The offering was carried out through a private placement hosted by DBS Digital Exchange, or DDEx, marking DDEx’s first STO.
