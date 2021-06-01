‘Sidequests,’ sponsorships and e-sports as DeFi protocols ponder user acquisition By Cointelegraph

Automated market maker Uniswap announced on Tuesday a collaboration with esports group Team Secret. Funded by the Uniswap Grants Program, Uniswap will become an official sponsor of the team in exchange for $112,500. In an announcement blog post, Team Secret said that it will be “developing exclusive content and esports activations” for the Uniswap community, as well as helping Uniswap reach a new user base.

One of the most intractable problems in decentralized finance (DeFi) may be facing a ecosystemwide effort as a growing number of protocols are beginning to get creative with their advertising and outreach efforts.

