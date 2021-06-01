Shares in Brazil’s BRF jump after Marfrig seeks antitrust approval for BRF stake

Article content

SAO PAULO — Shares in Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA closed up nearly 10% on Tuesday after beef producer Marfrig Global Foods SA asked antitrust watchdog CADE to approve its purchase of almost a quarter of BRF’s stock.

There were also rumors among traders that Marfrig was continuing to build on its stake throughout the day, according to the local press.

In May, Marfrig announced publicly that it had bought 24% of BRF’s outstanding shares, adding that it had no intention of influencing BRF’s strategy or management.

Marfrig’s decision to seek an antitrust review of its purchase of a stake in Sao Paulo-listed BRF, Brazil’s biggest poultry processor and owner of leading brands like Sadia, underscores the sensitivity of the investment.

A Marfrig spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday that the application, which is meant to be analyzed under a fast-track procedure, was made on May 28 and could be processed in as little as 30 days by Brazilian antitrust authorities.

The beef company said on May 21 that the investment, which comes almost two years after previous failed merger talks between the two companies, was a passive stake solely aimed at diversifying its holdings.

Marfrig, which spent around $800 million to build the BRF stake over a few days, said it had no immediate plans to seek representation on the company’s board.