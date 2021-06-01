Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.44% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.44%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.44% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:), which rose 9.94% or 3.85 points to trade at 42.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) added 9.90% or 12.00 points to end at 133.20 and Saudi Public Transport Co. (SE:) was up 7.54% or 1.95 points to 27.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Qassim Agriculture Co. (SE:), which fell 3.91% or 1.25 points to trade at 30.75 at the close. Nama Chemicals Co. (SE:) declined 3.48% or 1.55 points to end at 43.00 and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:) was down 3.11% or 0.90 points to 28.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 116 to 77 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.94% or 3.85 to 42.60. Shares in Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.90% or 12.00 to 133.20.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 3.41% or 2.26 to $68.58 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 2.55% or 1.77 to hit $71.09 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.16% or 3.10 to trade at $1902.20 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.18% to 4.5928, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.31% at 89.710.