S. Korea’s won, Taiwan dlr lead Asian currency gains with focus on U.S. data

South Korea’s won and Taiwan’s dollar

gained further ground on a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday,

leading Asia’s other emerging currencies higher as investors

look to upcoming U.S. data and speeches for clues on the Federal

Reserve’s thinking.

Asia’s stock markets also largely kicked off June on a

positive note, though Malaysian and Philippine

equities dipped as the pandemic continues to dominate government

policies.

Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day

after a long weekend, offering direction to investors in Asia

who will be eyeing speeches by Fed officials. The main event

this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday after the

much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago.

So far, Asia risk-sensitive markets have held firm by

consistent messaging from the Fed that price pressures are

expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish

for some time, though the strong U.S. recovery is causing some

to worry how long that may last.

Mizuho bank, in a client note, said a weaker dollar sits

“precariously” against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which

could “suddenly” lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary

policy.

The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan