S. Korea's won, Taiwan dlr lead Asian currency gains with focus on U.S. data

South Korea’s won and Taiwan’s dollar

gained further ground on a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday,

leading Asia’s other emerging currencies higher as investors

look to upcoming U.S. data and speeches for clues on the Federal

Reserve’s thinking.

Asia’s stock markets also largely kicked off June on a

positive note, though Malaysian and Philippine

equities dipped as the pandemic continues to dominate government

policies.

Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day

after a long weekend, offering direction to investors in Asia

who will be eyeing speeches by Fed officials. The main event

this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday after the

much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago.

So far, Asia risk-sensitive markets have held firm by

consistent messaging from the Fed that price pressures are

expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish

for some time, though the strong U.S. recovery is causing some

to worry how long that may last.

Mizuho bank, in a client note, said a weaker dollar sits

“precariously” against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which

could “suddenly” lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary

policy.

The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan

dollar strengthened 0.3%, leading marginal gains

elsewhere.

Taiwan itself is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19 that

has forced restrictions across the island, but officials have so

far allayed concerns that its export-focussed semi-conductor

industry will be hit.

The island’s parliament on Monday approved an extra $15.20

billion in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the

pandemic.

Worries around pandemic have been the theme across Asia over

the 1-1/2 months, as spikes in infections and the emergence of

more infectious variants and largely slow vaccination programs

underscored th contrast between the economic recovery in East

and West.

Malaysia entered a two-week strict lockdown on Tuesday,

while the Philippines prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the

capital and nearby provinces until mid-June, despite cases

falling.

Stock markets in both countries are underperforming their

regional peers, with the Philippines down around 7% so far this

year and Malaysia down nearly 3%.

Equities in India, despite a devastating second-wave that

ripped through the country through April and May, are among the

region’s best performers.

India’s economic growth picked up in the first three months

of the year, but economists are increasingly pessimistic about

this quarter as much of the country is still under local

restrictions.

Goldman Sachs lowered its second quarter forecast for India

again, now expecting an annualized contraction of 27.6%,

bringing expected growth down to 9.9% for the 2022 financial

year from an earlier forecast of 11.1%.

In China, the yuan was flat after the central

bank on Monday directed financial institutions to hold more

foreign exchange in reserve, a move that analysts say could help

temper a rally in the currency. Stocks were also

slightly lower.

Indonesian markets were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia to roll out $9.7 bln more in stimulus as virus

spreads

** Southeast Asia’s coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and

alarm

** Asia’s factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes

cloud outlook

** Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 bln Philippine

IPO

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan +0.08 -5.67 -0.58 4.55

China +0.01 +2.48 -0.11 3.98

India +0.00 +0.63 0.00 11.45

Indonesia – -1.65 – -0.53

Malaysia +0.10 -2.38 -0.14 -2.82

Philippines -0.03 +0.76 -0.18 -7.33

S.Korea +0.51 -1.73 0.55 12.11

Singapore +0.16 +0.14 0.09 11.37

Taiwan +0.26 +3.26 0.26 16.16

Thailand +0.16 -3.91 0.76 10.79

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Simon Cameron-Moore)

