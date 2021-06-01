Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer club to launch fan token By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer club to launch fan token

The English Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club will launch fan tokens under a new partnership with Turkish blockchain platform Bitci Technology.

The Premier League is the most followed soccer league in the world, Bitci’s announcement reads. Turkish blockchain experts will develop a Wolves’ fan token on Bitcichain. Bitci’s own crypto exchange will list the Wolves fan token first, followed by other exchanges worldwide.