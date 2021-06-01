Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer club to launch fan token By Cointelegraph

Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer club to launch fan token
The English Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club will launch fan tokens under a new partnership with Turkish blockchain platform Bitci Technology.
The Premier League is the most followed soccer league in the world, Bitci’s announcement reads. Turkish blockchain experts will develop a Wolves’ fan token on Bitcichain. Bitci’s own crypto exchange will list the Wolves fan token first, followed by other exchanges worldwide.
